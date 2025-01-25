Chris Masters Discusses a Possible WWE Royal Rumble Comeback

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a recent interview with Rewind Recap Relive, former WWE Superstar Chris Masters (also known as Chris Adonis) reflected on the possibility of making a surprise appearance in the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 1, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and will be broadcast live on Peacock.

Discussing the idea of returning to WWE for the Royal Rumble, Masters shared his thoughts on how the moment might play out, “I didn’t think about it for a long time, and then about three or four years ago, I started seeing a lot of my friends come back, and I started to really kind of yearn for it and kind of try to put feelers out there, but it hasn’t come to be. I don’t know, in my mind, I think about yeah, I might get a pop, it might be kind of a cool return, but I think in the powers that be’s mind, like Hunter, for instance, in his mind, he would think that they’ve got forgotten about ‘The Masterpiece.’ It’s been too long, they’ve forgotten about ‘The Masterpiece,’ nobody will care. Which I don’t know, depending on the crowd, maybe that could be the case. Maybe not a lot of people would care. But then again, maybe it would be a shock pop, like, ‘Oh my god,’ you play the old song. I don’t know. Maybe it’d have to be in my hometown, Los Angeles [laughs].”

Masters also reflected on his initial WWE run and how it resonated with fans who grew up watching him, “That’s the thing that makes me think I could get a pop. I think you do have a good amount of guys in their twenties, late-twenties, early thirties, who were watching since they were kids and their peak fandom was around…I only say this too because I’ve wrestled a lot of guys on the indie scene who are in their early twenties, and they’re very nervous about wrestling me, and then when we talk, you realize their first time seeing me, they were like six years old or whatever, they were really young. So anyways, just to say hopefully there would be enough fans of that same nature that would be like, ‘Oh my god, are you kidding me?’”