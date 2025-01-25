The Undertaker Opens Up About His Greatest In-Ring Chemistry

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

During a recent chat with D-Von Dudley on Dudley’s YouTube channel, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared his experiences working with Triple H and Shawn Michaels during his illustrious career in WWE. The Undertaker reflected on the unique chemistry he had with Shawn Michaels, particularly highlighting their iconic WrestleMania 25 match. He explained how their connection in the ring set their performances apart, stating:

"From early on, we’ve always just had incredible chemistry together. One of my favorite people to work with was Shawn. What’s so cool about [this], and a lot of people don’t really realize, at this part of my career, a lot of times, the guys that I’m working with are so intimidated by working with me. A lot of them had kind of grown up already watching me, so they were really intimidated working with me.”

The Undertaker also spoke about how working with seasoned veterans like Michaels and Triple H gave him the freedom to fully embrace his character. Reflecting on that era, he said:

“In this era here, when I got to work against people like Shawn or Triple H, it really freed me up to just be Undertaker, right? Because I didn’t have to worry about what they were going to do. I didn’t have to think about thinking for them. They knew exactly how to react and how to pace themselves and do these kinds of things. So it just freed me up to just be Undertaker, and they could just be them because they knew I was going to be there for them.”