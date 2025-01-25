Teddy Long Opens Up About Not Being a Fan of John Cena

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Teddy Long, WWE Hall of Famer, has shared his honest thoughts on John Cena, a figure who has garnered a massive following throughout his illustrious career. Speaking on the "Wrestling Time Machine" podcast, Long made it clear that, despite respecting Cena as a person, he is not among his fans.

“I’m not a John Cena fan. I’m just not a John Cena fan,” Long stated. “I like the guy, and I have a lot of respect for him. I mean, I’ve talked to him about different stuff, but like I said, I’m just not a John Cena fan. I’ll leave it with you. I’m not a John Cena fan.”

Long, who became SmackDown’s General Manager in 2004, was part of the brand during Cena’s tenure before the 16-time WWE World Champion moved to RAW in 2005.

Cena, who is currently on his farewell tour, is preparing for next weekend’s Men’s Royal Rumble match. If victorious, Cena would become only the second WWE Superstar in history to win the Royal Rumble three times.