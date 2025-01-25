Four AEW Wrestlers Likely To Sit Out Contracts Before Heading To WWE

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that AEW stars Malakai Black, Rey Fenix, Miro, and Ricky Starks are expected to remain inactive for the remainder of their contracts before potentially transitioning to WWE once their agreements expire.

The report highlights that AEW President Tony Khan has taken a different approach compared to traditional wrestling promoters. Rather than having departing talent lose matches to elevate others on their way out, Khan appears to favor keeping such wrestlers off television entirely. While they are permitted to work independent wrestling dates, these bookings must receive case-by-case approval from Khan. So far, Black and Starks have participated in a limited number of independent shows, whereas Fenix and Miro have not pursued outside bookings.