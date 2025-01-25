Tom Pestock Recalls Anger Over WWE Writer’s Dismissive Comment

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former WWE Superstar Tom Pestock, better known to wrestling fans as Baron Corbin, recently shared a revealing story about his WWE journey during a chat on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. Pestock opened up about a moment that deeply frustrated him—stemming from a WWE writer’s dismissive comment about talent being used as “bodies” for Jacob Fatu.

Pestock recounted the experience, saying, “I almost lost it one time. I was so angry, and I do not get angry that easily over stuff like this. I try not to let people control my emotions. I was sitting with the head writer of SmackDown, and it still makes my blood boil because it does not pertain just to me. He’s like, ‘We have Jacob [Fatu] up and running. We are going to need bodies for him.’ We are not bodies. Nobody on this roster is just a body. That was so frustrating to hear. It does not belong to me, but this is what you think of? Body for someone else?”

He further elaborated on why the comment stung so deeply: “If you want to say something like that, go, ‘We think you would be great to help build Jacob.’ Let’s go. ‘We are going to need bodies.’ He is referring to the bottom half of our roster. It is so disrespectful to say that about people who go out there and put their lives on the line every night.”

He also highlighted the importance of valuing every performer, regardless of their position on the card, adding, “If you are three years in and just a body, and disregarded as not even a human being... Everyone. Guys who are there to be extras are just as important as talent. Without those guys, we do not have better superstars.”

Reflecting on his own career, Pestock expressed gratitude for the opportunities he had and underscored the need to respect all performers for their contributions to the industry.