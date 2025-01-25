Nia Jax Previews Clash with Rhea Ripley at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Nia Jax may have lost her WWE Women’s Championship due to Tiffany Stratton's cash-in, but her focus has shifted to Rhea Ripley and the WWE Women’s World Title. In an interview with Screen Rant, Jax stated, “Rhea is one of our top athletes. Female, male, she’s one of our top athletes. I think, previously, when we got into it, we had the main event in Elimination Chamber last year, I tried a different strategy. But this time I feel like I got to match her with some intensity. I think just coming out of the gate, and going pound for pound with her and seeing if I could just wear her down and then pick at her, pick her apart.”

Nia Jax expressed her excitement about being part of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, emphasizing the significance of the event: “It’s a beautiful history. WWE is so good at keeping our history and our culture so strong. I come from a wrestling family, and I’ve seen my family throughout the years, the decades, on all these historic shows. Being a part of Saturday Night’s Main Event is going to be a cool thing on its own, but competing for this women’s World Heavyweight Championship is huge because I haven’t held that title. That’s something that I want in my accolades.”

She added, “Rhea thinks that she’s at the top of the pyramid for the women’s division, but I have a little bit of a rude awakening for her, because last year was my year, and I’m continuing it this year. I’m coming for that title. I don’t care what gets in my way.”