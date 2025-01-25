Former WWE World Champion Damian Priest Discusses Move to SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Former world champion Damian Priest has shared insight into transition to a new brand amid the WWE transfer window. This period has sparked excitement with several stars, including Chad Gable, Gunther, and Nia Jax, hinting at possible moves.

Previously, only Bayley, the Wyatt Sicks, and Braun Strowman had switched brands, but last night’s SmackDown ramped up the action dramatically. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller made their way to Raw, while The Miz and Damian Priest shifted to SmackDown, with Priest achieving his first victory on the brand against Carmelo Hayes.

In a post-show interview, Priest reflected on his transition to SmackDown, stating: “It’s been a big one, man. Four years in WWE, all Monday Night Raw. I feel like this is the right time to move. I accomplished everything that I wanted to accomplish on Monday Night Raw. World Champion, United States Champion, multiple-time tag team champion. Now, it’s time for something new, a new challenge, new rivals. I’m here on SmackDown, ready to take them all on.”