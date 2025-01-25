Backstage Update On Corey Graves’ WWE Contract Status

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Corey Graves made his return to WWE NXT commentary this week after missing a previous episode. The shift back to NXT has sparked speculation regarding his feelings about the move, fueled by a candid tweet Graves posted recently.

Graves wrote:

"Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something 'dream adjacent' and being pretty [expletive] awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been."

This post, referencing his move to NXT, suggests that Graves may feel unappreciated and overlooked for opportunities on Raw or SmackDown, where he previously worked as a commentator. He had earlier shared that he was informed he wasn’t “famous enough” to secure a role on the flagship shows.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Graves still has two years remaining on his WWE contract and has not expressed an intention to leave the company. However, Meltzer noted that many within WWE perceived Graves’ tweets as indicative of dissatisfaction.