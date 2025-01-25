Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to air live tonight from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The event promises an action-packed lineup, headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER defending his title against Jey Uso. Other marquee matches include WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker taking on Sheamus and Jacob Fatu facing Braun Strowman in a thrilling singles contest.

The show will also feature Shawn Michaels moderating a contract signing between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for their Royal Rumble match. Additionally, Rhea Ripley will defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax.

Catch all the action as WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event airs live on NBC at 8 pm EST. Check out the full match card below:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

GUNTHER (Champion) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Bron Breakker (Champion) vs. Sheamus

Singles Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

Segment

Shawn Michaels moderates the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for their Royal Rumble showdown

WWE Women’s World Championship Match

Rhea Ripley (Champion) vs. Nia Jax