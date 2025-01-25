WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jan 25, 2025

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to air live tonight from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The event promises an action-packed lineup, headlined by WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER defending his title against Jey Uso. Other marquee matches include WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker taking on Sheamus and Jacob Fatu facing Braun Strowman in a thrilling singles contest.

The show will also feature Shawn Michaels moderating a contract signing between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for their Royal Rumble match. Additionally, Rhea Ripley will defend her WWE Women’s World Championship against Nia Jax.

Catch all the action as WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event airs live on NBC at 8 pm EST. Check out the full match card below:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match
GUNTHER (Champion) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Bron Breakker (Champion) vs. Sheamus

Singles Match
Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

Segment
Shawn Michaels moderates the contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for their Royal Rumble showdown

WWE Women’s World Championship Match
Rhea Ripley (Champion) vs. Nia Jax


