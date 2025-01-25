WWE Trade: The Miz and Damian Priest Join SmackDown

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Two WWE Superstars have officially joined the SmackDown roster as part of the current transfer window. During tonight's episode, General Manager Nick Aldis informed The Miz of his trade. Initially thinking he was invited for a segment with Kevin Owens, The Miz quickly realized he was now in danger of facing The Wyatt Sicks, who have also transferred to SmackDown.

The Miz’s welcome was shared by WWE on Twitter:

Welcome to #SmackDown, @mikethemiz! Looks like The Miz won’t be escaping The Wyatt Sicks anytime soon… 😅

Later in the show, Carmelo Hayes confronted Nick Aldis about a match change, where he was set to face Jimmy Uso. Aldis assured him that the match would happen next week and introduced a new opponent for Hayes.

Who do you think will be @Carmelo_WWE's next opponent? 🤔

In a surprising turn, it was announced that Damian Priest will be facing Carmelo Hayes next:

Welcome to Friday Night SmackDown, @ArcherOfInfamy! @Carmelo_WWE was NOT expecting his next opponent to be Damian Priest 😬

As of now, the match between Priest and Hayes has not yet occurred. Other trades include Bayley moving to Raw, with potential trades for Nia Jax and Braun Strowman being speculated, alongside Logan Paul moving to Raw.