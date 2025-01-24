WWE Titan Towers Headquarters Sold for $3.75 Million

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Titan Towers, WWE’s former corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, has been sold for $3.75 million to real estate firm MB Financial.

The firm plans to convert the property into luxury apartments, with over 80 units expected. WWE vacated Titan Towers in 2023 after moving to a new headquarters, a process impacted by COVID-19 delays. For over 30 years, Titan Towers was WWE's base, hosting events like the 1999 Super Bowl commercial and the 2020 Money in the Bank ladder matches.

WWE has also sold its former production studio for nearly $7.5 million and now operates a production facility at its new location at 707 Washington Blvd.