WWE Confirms Hulk Hogan's Absence From Upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

Sources within WWE have confirmed that Hulk Hogan will not be appearing as scheduled at Saturday Night’s Main Event tomorrow night in San Antonio.

The news was initially reported by Chris Featherstone, who noted that Hogan, heavily featured in all commercials promoting the event, will be absent due to a family-related matter. This reason has been corroborated by WWE sources. Hogan's absence is unrelated to the boos he received in Los Angeles or other arenas during the airing of the Saturday Night’s Main Event commercials. It is also unrelated to any reported issues involving Jesse Ventura or similar speculation.

The event will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio and will air live on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Match Card for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (January 25):

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

Shawn Michaels will serve as the special enforcer for a Royal Rumble contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

Scott Steiner Teases Potential Appearance at 2025 Royal Rumble

Scott Steiner, the WWE Hall of Famer inducted in 2022 alongside his brother Rick, has sparked speculation that he may attend this year&rsquo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 24, 2025 01:45PM

Source: x.com
