WWE Confirms Hulk Hogan's Absence From Upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Sources within WWE have confirmed that Hulk Hogan will not be appearing as scheduled at Saturday Night’s Main Event tomorrow night in San Antonio.

The news was initially reported by Chris Featherstone, who noted that Hogan, heavily featured in all commercials promoting the event, will be absent due to a family-related matter. This reason has been corroborated by WWE sources. Hogan's absence is unrelated to the boos he received in Los Angeles or other arenas during the airing of the Saturday Night’s Main Event commercials. It is also unrelated to any reported issues involving Jesse Ventura or similar speculation.

The event will take place at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio and will air live on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Match Card for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (January 25):

⚡World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

⚡Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

⚡Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

⚡Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

⚡Shawn Michaels will serve as the special enforcer for a Royal Rumble contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.