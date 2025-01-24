Scott Steiner Teases Potential Appearance at 2025 Royal Rumble

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Scott Steiner, the WWE Hall of Famer inducted in 2022 alongside his brother Rick, has sparked speculation that he may attend this year’s Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

In recent years, Steiner and WWE have mended their strained relationship. Once a vocal critic of Triple H, Steiner has softened his stance, admitting that holding grudges isn't the way forward. This change in attitude, coupled with WWE’s decision to honor the Steiner Brothers in their Hall of Fame, has rekindled ties between the wrestling legend and the company.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Steiner recently responded to a tweet from Pat McAfee, who expressed his excitement for the upcoming event. Steiner replied, “only way Royal Rumble reaches true EPICness is with Big Poppa Pump in the building,” leaving fans buzzing about a potential appearance.

WWE has also shown interest in the next generation of the Steiner legacy. Scott’s son, Brock Rechsteiner, who plays as a wide receiver for Jacksonville State University, was previously offered a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal by the company.

The Royal Rumble, one of WWE’s most anticipated events of the year, will take place on Saturday, February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Could Big Poppa Pump add another layer of epicness to the night? Fans will be watching closely.