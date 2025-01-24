Rumor Debunked: WWE WrestleMania 2027 Host City Not Indianapolis

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

While WWE gears up for WrestleMania 41 this April in Las Vegas, the host cities for future WrestleMania events remain uncertain.

In June 2024, WWE and Indiana Sports Corp announced a landmark agreement to bring major events, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble, to Indianapolis. The Royal Rumble is set for February 1, 2025, at Lucas Oil Stadium. The venue will also host future two-night SummerSlam and two-night WrestleMania events. Additionally, Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and other WWE shows will take place across Indiana, with cities like Fort Wayne and Evansville joining Indianapolis as host locations.

However, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer addressed speculation about WrestleMania's timeline for Indianapolis, stating, “Rumors of WrestleMania in 2027 in Indianapolis aren’t true. There is a WrestleMania date coming to Indianapolis, but it’s many years from now, I believe in the early 2030s.”

Indianapolis last hosted WrestleMania in 1992, with WrestleMania VIII taking place at the Hoosier Dome. The event featured memorable bouts such as Roddy Piper defending the Intercontinental Championship against Bret Hart, WWE Champion Ric Flair battling Randy Savage, and Hulk Hogan facing Sid Justice.