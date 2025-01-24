Drew McIntyre Gets Candid on HUGE POP: Wrestling Styles, Elimination Chamber, and Career Reflections

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre appeared on the wrestling radio show HUGE POP with Donnie DaSilva and former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas this week, delivering a memorable interview packed with insight, humor, and honest reflections on his career.

On the Elimination Chamber and Cody Rhodes’ Pyro Budget

McIntyre shared his thoughts on the grueling Elimination Chamber matches, where he holds an undefeated streak since returning to WWE. Despite his success, McIntyre admitted that the match "sucks," explaining, "Everything hurts, and guys are always trying to innovate and create new spots which are more and more dangerous."

He joked about WWE’s production budget, saying, “When I won the match before, I felt I got about 5% of Cody’s pyro budget, and when I win the next one in Toronto, maybe I’ll get 10%.” McIntyre made it clear he’s not a fan of overly complicated spots, quipping, “They can keep all that; I’ll be punching them in the face.”

Criticism of High-Risk Wrestling Styles

The former WWE Champion didn’t shy away from critiquing wrestlers who rely heavily on high-flying moves. "Yeah, I’ll be watching it and saying ‘oooh wow,’ but eventually they injure their knee and can’t do it anymore. You get shipped off, and you wonder why they don’t care about you anymore. Because they didn’t care about you—they cared about the move.”

McIntyre emphasized the importance of storytelling and character over flashy stunts, saying, “A lot of people have the character and all that impressive stuff, and that’s when you’re really winning and putting it all together.”

Realism in Wrestling and His Promo Style

Drew also discussed the importance of realism in wrestling. He used an analogy to explain his approach: “If you go into a bar and someone starts making out with your girlfriend, you don’t go whip them off the bar, big boot them, and backflip off the bar. They don’t get that. They understand punches in the face.”

He also compared his promo style to that of WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts, explaining how speaking softly forces the audience to listen. However, he acknowledged that early in his career, he fell into the trap of yelling in a fake voice during promos.

Reflections on His WWE Journey

When asked if he would have become a top star without being released by WWE years ago, McIntyre admitted, "It would have been hard to outgrow 3MB without a break. Things may have worked out, but it wouldn’t be where I’m at now.”

At 40 years old, McIntyre acknowledged he’s in the later stages of his career but is determined to seize every opportunity. “Once I’m gone, I’m the one who will have the regrets,” he stated.

Balancing Advocacy and Authenticity

Addressing whether he feels the need to tiptoe between advocating for himself with management and coming off as political, McIntyre was forthright. "Every week there’s a line of people looking to talk to Hunter and pitch their ideas, but I’m not a kiss-ass. Once they give me the ball, I’ll put it in the back of the net.”

McIntyre also noted that he tries to help younger talent when appropriate, saying he doesn’t impose advice unless someone’s actions negatively impact the show. However, he’s always available for those who seek guidance.

