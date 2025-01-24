Trick Williams Addresses WWE Main Roster Rumors Following NXT Title Loss

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Following his loss of the NXT Championship at WWE's 2025 New Year’s Evil special, speculation has swirled online regarding Trick Williams’ future in the company. Addressing the rumors during an appearance on Tailgate Talks with DiMarco and Garcia, Williams shared his thoughts on a possible call-up to the WWE main roster:

“I’m very confident. I think it has to be soon. I’ve been very blessed, very fortunate. For the career that I wish I had in football, I got it tenfold with my wrestling career. I’m grateful for that. As is comes to NXT, there is not much better than the Trick Williams experience as NXT goes. With that being said, I would like to think the main roster call to be sometime soon.” (Quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

At this time, there is no confirmation on whether Trick Williams will participate in the 2025 men’s Royal Rumble match.