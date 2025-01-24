WWE Partners with SiriusXM to Stream Saturday Night’s Main Event on Satellite Radio

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE's business continues to heat up, and the latest indication of their surging popularity comes with exciting news: plans to make Saturday Night’s Main Event available on satellite radio.

According to WrestleVotes, the show—which will air live on NBC and stream via Peacock—will also be broadcast on SiriusXM. WrestleVotes shared on Twitter:

“In a clear sign of their sustained popularity, WWE and SiriusXM will broadcast the audio of Saturday Night’s Main Event live on NBC Sports SiriusXM Channel 85 this weekend.”

This marks a historic milestone for WWE, as it is reportedly the first time in decades that their programming will air on satellite radio. In the early 1990s, WWE dabbled in broadcasting pay-per-view events on radio stations via the "Radio WWF" Network, but this latest collaboration with SiriusXM showcases how the company continues to innovate and expand its reach to new audiences.