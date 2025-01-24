WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Partners with SiriusXM to Stream Saturday Night’s Main Event on Satellite Radio

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

WWE's business continues to heat up, and the latest indication of their surging popularity comes with exciting news: plans to make Saturday Night’s Main Event available on satellite radio.

According to WrestleVotes, the show—which will air live on NBC and stream via Peacock—will also be broadcast on SiriusXM. WrestleVotes shared on Twitter:
“In a clear sign of their sustained popularity, WWE and SiriusXM will broadcast the audio of Saturday Night’s Main Event live on NBC Sports SiriusXM Channel 85 this weekend.”

This marks a historic milestone for WWE, as it is reportedly the first time in decades that their programming will air on satellite radio. In the early 1990s, WWE dabbled in broadcasting pay-per-view events on radio stations via the "Radio WWF" Network, but this latest collaboration with SiriusXM showcases how the company continues to innovate and expand its reach to new audiences.

