Rumored Name Ruled Out as Surprise Entrant for 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble PLE is set for February 1st at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, and speculations about surprise entrants are swirling. However, a report from PWInsider.com suggests that Malakai Black is unlikely to appear in the men's match as his AEW contract extends until February or March.

Additionally, AEW has indicated that Black will not make any final appearances before his exit. The House of Black faction is reportedly being rebranded as the “Hounds of Hell” or “Hell Hounds,” with both names recently trademarked.

Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart have confirmed the changes with a vignette stating:

Malakai Black is GONE from AEW. No leader, no gods, no master. JUST VIOLENCE. THE HOUNDS OF HELL.