Tonight's WWE SmackDown Lineup

WWE will air a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, leading up to Royal Rumble. The lineup features:
⚡LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga
⚡Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly
Who ya got tomorrow night on #SmackDown when @RealLAKnight faces Tama Tonga? pic.twitter.com/J0BnnbsYFn— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2025
TOMORROW NIGHT on #SmackDown— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2025
Will it be a night of Motor City madness or the next chapter of the Pretty Deadly musical?! pic.twitter.com/ck3nO7Ly3q