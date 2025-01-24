WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's WWE SmackDown Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

WWE will air a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown tonight on the USA Network, leading up to Royal Rumble. The lineup features:

LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

