AEW Dynamite Viewership: Minor Drop but Key Demographic Improves for 1/23

All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) flagship program, Dynamite, saw a slight decline in viewership this past Wednesday, averaging 655,000 viewers on TBS, according to Wrestlenomics. This reflects a 3.5 percent drop compared to the previous week’s audience. Despite the decrease, the episode’s performance is encouraging, marking the second-highest viewership for Dynamite since November 13, 2024.

The show achieved a 0.19 rating in the coveted 18-49 demographic, indicating a 5.6 percent increase from the prior week. This rating ties Dynamite’s strongest showing in the demographic since November 20, 2024. Notably, the released figures do not include viewers tuning in via Max.

This week’s episode aired against stiff competition from an NBA game broadcast on ESPN, which led the cable rankings with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and an average of 1.172 million viewers.