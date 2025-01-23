Jeff Jarrett Calls Out Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jeff Jarrett continued his pursuit of the AEW World Championship on the January 22 episode of AEW Dynamite. “The Last Outlaw” addressed his heated confrontation with MJF during AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, vowing to take MJF to task one day. He expressed how the fans have given him renewed energy and outlined his ambition to become AEW World Champion.

Jarrett then called out reigning champion Jon Moxley, but was attacked by Moxley’s ally, Claudio Castagnoli, who insisted that no one reaches Moxley without confronting him. Undeterred, Jarrett challenged Castagnoli to a match set for the January 29 episode of AEW Dynamite, with the stipulation that victory would earn him a title shot. Castagnoli accepted, intrigued by the idea of defeating Jarrett decisively.