TNA Considering Regular Live Episodes of Impact in 2025

TNA is building momentum as it heads into 2025, aiming to elevate its profile by hosting live episodes of Impact Wrestling. According to Fightful, TNA plans to hold a live Impact episode on February 20, with an official announcement anticipated in the coming weeks.

The latest live episode on Thursday night proved to be eventful, featuring several noteworthy moments. Mustafa Ali made his highly anticipated return to TNA, officially announcing his signing with the company and immediately launching a program with Mike Santana. Additionally, former GCW Champion Mance Warner debuted, while Matt Cardona made a surprise appearance.

The night concluded with a heated confrontation between JBL and the newly crowned TNA World Heavyweight Champion, Joe Hendry.

Next week’s episode is already shaping up to be action-packed, with Nic Nemeth set to address TNA fans, a tag team clash featuring Josh Alexander & Eric Young against The Northern Armory, a singles match between NXT’s Wes Lee and Ace Austin, and Mustafa Ali stepping into the ring.

PWInsider.com reports that TNA management was pleased with how the live broadcast unfolded, describing it as a smooth production. Sources noted, “The hope is to do them at least once a month going forward, but that’s not locked in stone.”