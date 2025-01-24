WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
JBL Shocks Fans Again at TNA iMPACT! Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

JBL once again made his presence known during TNA iMPACT! Live on January 23rd.

The WWE Hall of Famer made an impact during the main event between TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and Matt Cardona. As Cardona attempted to use the TNA World Title belt as a weapon, JBL intervened, delivering his signature Clothesline from Hell to neutralize the threat.

This unexpected moment led to a tense face-off between JBL and Joe Hendry before JBL exited the ringside area.

Hendry capitalized on the situation and successfully defended his title, defeating Cardona with his signature Standing Ovation. This marked Hendry's first successful TNA World Title defense.

JBL's appearance follows his involvement at TNA Genesis, where he interfered in the main event between Hendry and Nic Nemeth, delivering a Clothesline from Hell to Frankie Kazarian and Ryan Nemeth.


