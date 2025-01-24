WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mustafa Ali Officially Signs with TNA Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

Mustafa Ali Officially Signs with TNA Wrestling

Mustafa Ali made a surprise return to TNA Wrestling during TNA iMPACT! Live on January 23rd, 2025. Interrupting Mike Santana, Ali not only shocked the crowd but also made a major announcement—he has officially signed with TNA Wrestling.

During his return, Ali boldly declared his intentions to launch a campaign to become the next TNA World Champion, cementing his ambitions in the promotion. He punctuated his announcement with the phrase, "Remember, in Ali we trust," a clear signal of his determination to make a significant impact.

This marks Ali’s first appearance in TNA Wrestling since his match against Nic Nemeth for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship on the August 1st, 2024, episode of TNA iMPACT!, where he came up short. Now, he’s back and more focused than ever on claiming championship gold.

#tna #tna wrestling #impact #mustafa ali

