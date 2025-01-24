WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wes Lee and Fellow NXT Superstars Appear on TNA iMPACT! Live

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2025

Nathan Frazer and Axiom retained their NXT Tag Team Championships against The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) at TNA iMPACT! on January 23. This marked the first time an NXT Championship was defended on TNA programming.

The high-energy match took a controversial turn when interference from Wes Lee, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont derailed The Rascalz’s momentum. The Rascalz appeared to have victory in hand after a stunning super blockbuster, but Wes Lee distracted the referee, allowing Igwe and Dupont to ambush The Rascalz. Taking advantage of the chaos, Axiom delivered a Spanish Fly on Trey Miguel, followed by Nathan Frazer’s Phoenix Splash to secure the win.

NXT-TNA liaison Arianna Grace provided commentary for the historic bout, while fans reacted to the unexpected interference by Wes Lee. TNA Wrestling’s official Twitter account shared the dramatic moments, including the question, "WHAT THE HELL IS @WesLee_WWE doing here!?"


