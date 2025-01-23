Malakai Black's AEW Departure Appears Confirmed, WWE Return Rumors Heat Up

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Reports earlier this month suggested that Malakai Black may be finished with AEW, and it now seems those claims hold weight.

Sources within AEW have confirmed that there have been no internal discussions about Black making any final appearances for the promotion. It appears he will remain off television until his current contract reaches its conclusion.

According to reports, Black's AEW contract is believed to expire in February or March. This timing effectively rules out the possibility of a surprise appearance in WWE’s Royal Rumble match, scheduled for February 1.

However, speculation about his return to WWE continues to gain momentum. Black's name has reportedly been brought up in WWE creative discussions as recently as last week, signaling the company’s interest in his potential return once he is contractually free to rejoin.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.