Britt Baker’s AEW Status Sparks Speculation Amid WWE Interest

There has been considerable discussion surrounding Britt Baker's status with AEW, following Wade Keller of PWTorch reporting that Baker is among the roster members currently not being utilized by the promotion. This has fueled speculation that her time with AEW may be coming to an end.

Previously, it was reported that AEW CEO Tony Khan is dissatisfied enough to sideline Baker, although it was suggested that if circumstances change, she would receive the call to return. For now, Baker is not expected to make an imminent return to AEW television.

Bryan Alvarez recently weighed in on the matter, stating that Baker still has significant time left on her AEW contract. He also noted that many within the company are unsure why she is not being featured.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, further insights were shared regarding WWE’s stance on Baker. A source explained:

“We followed up on the Britt Baker potentially being out of AEW story. We did ask an AEW source for clarification, which was met with no comment. We then asked the WWE source if the company would be interested in her if she became available. That’s the key, if she became available, which we were told a resounding yes, but they don’t expect that to be the case anytime soon. WWE does not expect Britt Baker to be available anytime soon.”

For now, the wrestling world will have to wait and see how this situation unfolds, but it seems unlikely that Baker will be departing AEW or joining WWE in the near future.