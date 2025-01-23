Reports Suggest Nikki Bella May Come Out of Retirement

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

A former WWE Women’s Champion may be stepping back into the ring.

WrestleVotes has reported that significant discussions are underway regarding Nikki Bella returning to in-ring competition. According to sources, “There is a strong expectation from multiple WWE insiders that Nikki Bella will return to action sooner rather than later.”

Nikki Bella retired from wrestling in June 2019 during the season finale of Total Bellas. Her decision was largely influenced by health concerns, including a 2016 neck surgery to repair a herniated disc caused by her power-based wrestling style. Additionally, she revealed the discovery of a benign cyst on her brain, further solidifying her decision to step away from the sport.