WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss at Contract Impasse, Delaying Return

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

PWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss and WWE are locked in a contract dispute, halting her much-anticipated comeback. Bliss, who last competed at the 2023 Royal Rumble, was set to return on January 13, 2025, during Raw in San Jose, CA, but the plans were scrapped last minute.

Sources reveal Bliss is pushing for a new contract with higher pay and perks, while WWE expects her to honor her extended deal, prolonged due to her hiatus. Bliss has been absent since the Royal Rumble, during which she gave birth to her first child and managed health challenges. She recently shared her progress on social media, celebrating a return to her pre-pregnancy weight.

Reportedly, Bliss’ representatives initiated contract negotiations just before her planned Raw return. When her camp demanded a new deal prior to her comeback, WWE responded by shelving creative plans for her and canceling her return. Notably, Bliss was slated to make a surprise appearance and rejoin the Raw brand, which also explains the shift of the Wyatt Six storyline to SmackDown.

Negotiations remain stalled. On January 14, one day after her scrapped return, Bliss removed all WWE mentions from her social media bios, intensifying speculation. WWE sources had previously expected her back for WrestleMania season, beginning with the Royal Rumble.