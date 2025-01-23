Baron Corbin Clarifies His “Honor the Contract” Remarks Regarding AEW Star Rey Fenix

“I was starting some stuff on Twitter because I was delayed in the airport," Corbin explained. "Sometimes, I just like to fire people up. If I’m going back and forth, I’m bored. I need something to do. People were like, ‘Oh, you’re begging for a job.’ No, I don’t need a job. I’m home with my kids. I take my daughter to school five days a week, I play with my other daughter during the day, and make up for time lost being gone.”

Corbin clarified that his views on contracts stem from personal experience, not from picking sides. “It’s not a difficult concept. I’m not saying that one side or the other side is correct. I’m just saying simply that’s how they work. I’ve signed NFL contracts. I’ve signed five WWE contracts. It’s the nature of the beast. It’s the same in any industry,” he shared.

Using the music industry as an example, Corbin noted the challenges faced by those starting out. “They may not be the greatest contracts when you start out. They are unfair. You’re fighting an uphill battle sometimes in a contract. The music industry, 50% of your money is gone like that. It’s a contract. You’re a band, you’re trying to make it, you’ve gotta do it and sign the paper and get through it. Then, you can start to negotiate terms.”

Corbin also acknowledged that contracts are often skewed in favor of those offering them but emphasized the importance of personal accountability. “They are there to protect both sides. Usually, they benefit the person giving the contract a little bit more than the other side, but at the end of the day, those people arguing over contracts; number one, everybody that is commenting on social media, including myself, we don’t know the inside thing that is going on. There could be bad blood. There could be things one side said to the other. Nobody has a clue except for those people in that small circle. You can’t say one person is right and one person is wrong. Nobody actually knows the answer to that question.”

Corbin concluded by reiterating his key point: the choice to sign a contract is ultimately up to the individual. “What I do know is how contracts work and how unfair they may be. Nobody is forcing you to sign it. Every contract that has ever been put in front of me, I’ve never been forced to sign it.”