Bray Wyatt Was Reportedly Sent Back to WWE NXT Following Accidental Eye Poke on John Cena"

Tom Pestock, formerly known as Baron Corbin in WWE, appeared on the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, he discussed a well-known rumor about Husky Harris (the early WWE persona of Bray Wyatt) and how an accidental eye poke may have changed his career trajectory.

“I’ll start with the backstory,” Corbin explained. “When Nexus was on television, Bray Wyatt wasn’t Bray Wyatt yet—he was Husky Harris. And there’s this rumor, which I believe is 100% true, that Husky poked John Cena in the eye during a match. Vince [McMahon] was so mad, Cena was so mad, that they sent Husky back to NXT. We’re all grateful for that because Bray Wyatt was born, right?”

Corbin went on to elaborate on the impact of that incident and how it served as a pivotal moment in Wyatt’s career, albeit as a consequence of backstage frustrations. Corbin added some humor, playfully poking fun at Randy Orton in the process: “You’re always taught not to hit Randy because Randy doesn’t like to be touched. Everybody’s kind of scared to work with him. And it’s not because Randy’s tough—sometimes, he’s just a baby. Randy, I know you’re listening—you’re kind of a baby. I love you, but still.”

Corbin also connected this story to his own experience in July 2016, when he accidentally poked Cena in the eye during a match. Recalling the moment, Corbin admitted he feared the worst after the incident. “Cena cussed me out during the match,” he said. However, unlike Harris, Corbin avoided major repercussions. “After the match, Cena was fine. He gave me a receipt with a stiff punch, and we moved on.”