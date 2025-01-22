London Mayor Pushes for a UK WrestleMania

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is committed to hosting a future WrestleMania in the UK. Despite limited recent updates on the potential for this major event, Khan remains hopeful following a positive meeting with Triple H last year.

A spokesman for Mayor Khan stated, “London has great pedigree in hosting the biggest international sporting events from around the globe. The Mayor remains determined to bring even more sports from around the world to London, including the first international WrestleMania hosted by the UK, and continues to discuss future opportunities. The Mayor wants to cement London’s reputation as the undisputed sporting capital of the world, as we work together to build a better London for everyone.”