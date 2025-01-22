WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage Update on WWE’s Potential Revival of EVOLVE Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2025

The potential revival of WWE's EVOLVE brand remains “in play,” although no official confirmation has been made.

Reports suggest that some independent wrestlers have been contacted regarding their availability for a possible taping. However, the initial date discussed for the project was postponed.

At present, no specific schedules or plans for EVOLVE are listed internally within WWE. If the revival moves forward, it is expected to spotlight WWE’s NIL (Next In Line) talents. Gabe Sapolsky, who has been leading the WWE NIL program, is anticipated to spearhead the creative direction for the brand.

While discussions are ongoing, nothing has been finalized. There is speculation that progress could occur before WrestleMania, but as of now, the status remains unconfirmed.

Jan 22, 2025


Tags: #wwe #evolve

