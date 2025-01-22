Backstage Update on WWE’s Potential Revival of EVOLVE Wrestling

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

The potential revival of WWE's EVOLVE brand remains “in play,” although no official confirmation has been made.

Reports suggest that some independent wrestlers have been contacted regarding their availability for a possible taping. However, the initial date discussed for the project was postponed.

At present, no specific schedules or plans for EVOLVE are listed internally within WWE. If the revival moves forward, it is expected to spotlight WWE’s NIL (Next In Line) talents. Gabe Sapolsky, who has been leading the WWE NIL program, is anticipated to spearhead the creative direction for the brand.

While discussions are ongoing, nothing has been finalized. There is speculation that progress could occur before WrestleMania, but as of now, the status remains unconfirmed.

