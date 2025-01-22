WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alexa Bliss’s WWE Return Put on Hold Indefinitely

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2025

Fans will need to wait longer for the return of Alexa Bliss, who hasn’t appeared on WWE television in over two years.

According to PWInsider, WWE has indefinitely halted plans for her return. Bliss was originally set to come back several weeks ago on Raw in San Jose, with a storyline involving The Wyatt Six faction. However, before the event, WWE creative was instructed to drop all plans for her return. The Wyatt Six has since been moved to SmackDown, but they have yet to appear, and their future plans are now unrelated to Bliss.

The delay in Bliss’s return is not due to creative issues, as she was ready to come back. A source speculates a possible contract matter, though this remains unconfirmed. Bliss is still under an older deal signed before she took time off to have her first child.

Additionally, Bliss is not factored into any creative plans for the Women’s Royal Rumble match, making it unlikely she’ll return as a surprise entrant. While she was expected back by WrestleMania season, her last WWE appearance was at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

#wwe #alexa bliss

