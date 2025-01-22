Sheamus Shares Humorous Take on Cody Rhodes' Neck Tattoo

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Sheamus recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' neck tattoo during an appearance on The Masked Men Show. Rhodes famously debuted the "American Nightmare" tattoo just before AEW's Revolution pay-per-view on February 29, 2020, ahead of his match with MJF. Explaining his decision, Rhodes has said he wanted to proudly represent his brand in a bold and visible way.

Sheamus, however, humorously expressed his reluctance to follow suit, saying:

“I hope he had about 20 bourbons before he made that decision. You’re talking about the thousands, mate [when asked how many Guinness it would take for him to do that]. There’s no way. I would die of liver and kidney failure before that happened. Everything people do is a personal choice. It’s what makes us different. My personal choice is not a bleeding chance. Forget about the public response. My dad alone, my family would ridicule me and laugh at me.”

The WWE star’s candid and humorous take highlights the diverse perspectives in the world of wrestling.