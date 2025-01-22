WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

WWE Royal Rumble Rumors: Secondary Women’s Title Match in the Works?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 22, 2025

WWE Royal Rumble Rumors: Secondary Women’s Title Match in the Works?

While WWE's primary focus this week has been on Saturday Night’s Main Event, the company is also actively building anticipation for the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Currently, the confirmed matches for the event include the iconic Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches and an Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Additional matches are expected to be announced, with speculation suggesting at least one or two more bouts being added to the card.

During a recent episode of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes provided insight into potential additions to the lineup, revealing rumors of a secondary women’s title match. Specifically, this could involve Chelsea Green defending the United States Championship, although nothing has been finalized. WrestleVotes clarified:

“Yeah, nothing that I have concrete. I have heard some rumblings that a secondary women’s title match may be added, maybe a Chelsea Green defense of some sort, but nothing that I can say right now is for sure on the card.”

For now, fans should consider this match as speculation, with more official announcements likely as the Royal Rumble approaches.

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin Reveals He Underwent Total Knee Replacement

Steve Austin recently took to Instagram to share that he underwent a total knee replacement on his left knee. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 22, 2025 10:36AM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #royal rumble

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π