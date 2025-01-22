WWE Royal Rumble Rumors: Secondary Women’s Title Match in the Works?

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

While WWE's primary focus this week has been on Saturday Night’s Main Event, the company is also actively building anticipation for the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Currently, the confirmed matches for the event include the iconic Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches and an Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. Additional matches are expected to be announced, with speculation suggesting at least one or two more bouts being added to the card.

During a recent episode of SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Q&A, WrestleVotes provided insight into potential additions to the lineup, revealing rumors of a secondary women’s title match. Specifically, this could involve Chelsea Green defending the United States Championship, although nothing has been finalized. WrestleVotes clarified:

“Yeah, nothing that I have concrete. I have heard some rumblings that a secondary women’s title match may be added, maybe a Chelsea Green defense of some sort, but nothing that I can say right now is for sure on the card.”

For now, fans should consider this match as speculation, with more official announcements likely as the Royal Rumble approaches.