WWE SmackDown Viewership for 1/17: Mixed Results as Viewer Numbers Drop, Demo Rises

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network averaged 1.403 million viewers, reflecting a 2.3% decrease compared to the previous week. This marked the lowest audience for the show since December 20th.

Despite the decline in total viewership, SmackDown continued to dominate television ratings, earning a 0.42 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was a 5% increase from the prior week and the second-highest rating in the category since the December 13th episode.

The main sports competition for the night was an NBA game on ESPN, which drew 1.14 million viewers and posted a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demo.

When compared to the same week in 2024, when SmackDown aired on FOX, overall viewership dropped by 41.7%, and the 18-49 demo rating declined by 32.3%. Meanwhile, the college basketball game that aired in SmackDown’s former time slot on FOX averaged 1.166 million viewers and a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demo. Those numbers were down 53.4% in overall viewership and 66.1% in the 18-49 demographic compared to SmackDown’s performance in the same period last year.