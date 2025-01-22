WWE SmackDown Viewership for 1/17: Mixed Results as Viewer Numbers Drop, Demo Rises

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network averaged 1.403 million viewers, reflecting a 2.3% decrease compared to the previous week. This marked the lowest audience for the show since December 20th.
Despite the decline in total viewership, SmackDown continued to dominate television ratings, earning a 0.42 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was a 5% increase from the prior week and the second-highest rating in the category since the December 13th episode.
The main sports competition for the night was an NBA game on ESPN, which drew 1.14 million viewers and posted a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demo.
When compared to the same week in 2024, when SmackDown aired on FOX, overall viewership dropped by 41.7%, and the 18-49 demo rating declined by 32.3%. Meanwhile, the college basketball game that aired in SmackDown’s former time slot on FOX averaged 1.166 million viewers and a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demo. Those numbers were down 53.4% in overall viewership and 66.1% in the 18-49 demographic compared to SmackDown’s performance in the same period last year.
⚡ Sheamus Shares Humorous Take on Cody Rhodes' Neck Tattoo
Sheamus recently shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' neck tattoo during an appearance on The Masked Men Show. Rhodes famously debuted the "A [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 22, 2025 10:50AM