Thomas Pestock, Formerly Baron Corbin, Files Trademark for "Bishop Dyer"

Thomas Pestock, known as Baron Corbin, has filed a trademark application for the term "Bishop Dyer" on January 21st with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) through attorney Michael E. Dockins.

The trademark is for entertainment purposes, including wrestling performances, live and televised appearances, personal appearances, and providing wrestling news and online interviews. It also covers merchandise like shirts, hats, sweatshirts, and hoodies.

Corbin became a free agent on January 1st after WWE chose not to renew his contract. NJPW has reportedly shown interest, although the depth of discussions is unclear. Corbin recently competed in a Bloodsport Match at The People vs. GCW, losing to Josh Barnett.