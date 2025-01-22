Netflix Doubles WWE Raw Audience in Streaming Debut, Says Co-CEO Ted Sarandos

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WWE’s Monday Night Raw has made an impactful debut on Netflix, as revealed by Co-CEO Ted Sarandos during the company’s earnings call. Sarandos shared impressive viewership statistics that highlight the streaming giant's ability to attract and grow audiences for major sports content.

“WWE is off to a great start,” Sarandos announced. “In our first week, we drew about 5,000,000 views, which is about two times the audience that Monday Night Raw was getting on linear television, pretty consistent with how we modeled it, how we’d hoped to build the audience for the league.”

This marks a notable improvement over the show’s previous performance on traditional TV. Sarandos also emphasized growth in non-live viewership:

“We also saw that the non-live viewing, so in the day after the live event, our viewing grew by 25%, mostly outside of the US time zones. So this is a new viewing in the UK and Canada, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, particularly big markets.”

This demonstrates Netflix’s growing global reach for Raw, particularly in key international territories.

Domestically, the performance was equally strong. Sarandos stated, “In the US, our viewing of Monday Night Raw was as big as the Monday Night Raw viewing has been in five years. So we’re super thrilled about how that’s going and how that’s coming out.”

Sarandos also highlighted the importance of maintaining financial sustainability in sports content deals. “Again, just not to be overly repetitive, but we are not—we’re going to be mindful of the bottom line, and it’s really important that those economics do work. The big league sports, full league, full-season economics are very hard to make work. And so for us, we want to be able to bring value to the sport like we have to date with WWE certainly, but as we have with the NFL too, where we were basically able to bring a big audience, a young audience, a more global audience than linear television, but that has to be reflected in the deal as well.”