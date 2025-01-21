WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Heritage Cup Match Scheduled for Tonight's WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2025

Lexis King will defend the NXT Heritage Cup against former titleholder Charlie Dempsey on the January 21st episode of WWE NXT. King previously defeated Dempsey to win the cup, and they have faced off multiple times recently.

The announcement from WWE states: “Lexis King is determined to be a fighting champion, and that’s why he’ll defend the NXT Heritage Cup against former titleholder Charlie Dempsey. Despite Dempsey claiming he was still the Heritage Cup Champion, King controversially defeated his rival after inadvertently hitting him below the belt, leading to a Coronation DDT. A backstage conversation between King and Dempsey found them agreeing that a rematch would settle the score once and for all.”

The match will occur live on January 21 at 8/7 C on the CW Network.

The updated card is as follows:

  • NXT Championship: Oba Femi (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe
  • NXT North American Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ridge Holland
  • NXT Heritage Cup: Lexis King (c) def. Charlie Dempsey
Tags: #wwe #nxt #heritage cup #lexis king #charlie dempsey

