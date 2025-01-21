WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
UPDATE: Corey Graves Returns to Commentary for WWE NXT Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2025

Corey Graves is set to return to the commentary desk for tonight’s WWE NXT after a brief absence. He has been away due to frustration over his shift from Raw to NXT, which he expressed in a now-deleted post. Graves is expected at the WWE Performance Center for rehearsals and will be on the commentary team, according to Corey Brennan of Fightful. This conflicts with an earlier report from PWInsider.

Despite speculation, there are no indications that Graves' situation is part of a storyline, although those close to him think it may evolve into one. WWE restructured its commentary teams earlier this month, announcing Graves as part of NXT's broadcast team shortly after Raw's transition.

In a post following Raw on January 13, Graves shared: “Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something 'dream adjacent' and being pretty fucking awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been.” He later tweeted, “I’ve got a lot to say” while promoting that night’s NXT episode, but he was absent from the show, leading to reports of him at Orlando Airport.

Source: f4wonline.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #corey graves

