Corey Graves Is Not Expected For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2025

Corey Graves’ frustration has been making waves since his tweet last week, where he revealed he was told he wasn’t "famous enough" for a role on WWE's Raw or SmackDown, leading to his move to NXT.

In his tweet, Graves shared his emotional journey:

"Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something 'dream adjacent' and being pretty f**ing awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been."*

Reports from PWInsider.com suggest that Graves is genuinely unhappy about his transition to NXT. However, sources confirmed there are no plans for him to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. His future status with the brand remains unclear.

Here’s the updated card for tonight's NXT:

⚡︎ NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe

⚡︎ NXT North American Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Ridge Holland

