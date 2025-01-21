WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WNS Home

DISCORD ▪ FacebookInsta ▪ X ▪ Contact

 

Jade Cargill Returning to Training Amid WWE Absence

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2025

Jade Cargill Returning to Training Amid WWE Absence

Jade Cargill has been staying dedicated to her training regimen despite being absent from WWE television.

Two months ago, WWE staged an injury angle on SmackDown, where Cargill was attacked by a mystery assailant. Initially, it was believed she was dealing with a legitimate injury that would keep her out of action for at least three months, possibly longer.

However, PWInsider.com later reported that Cargill was not injured and that the angle was purely for storyline purposes. Contradicting this, other outlets have noted that Cargill remains listed on WWE's internal injury report.

In mid-December, Cargill reportedly spent time on vacation with her family. Now, PWInsider.com states that she is back at the WWE Performance Center, marking her third consecutive week training and working in the ring.

At this time, there is no official update on when Cargill will make her return to WWE television.

Corey Graves Is Not Expected For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Corey Graves’ frustration has been making waves since his tweet last week, where he revealed he was told he wasn’t "famous enoug [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 21, 2025 01:47PM


Tags: #wwe #performance center #jade cargill

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Join WNS Discord

Follow WNS

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π