Jade Cargill Returning to Training Amid WWE Absence

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Jade Cargill has been staying dedicated to her training regimen despite being absent from WWE television.

Two months ago, WWE staged an injury angle on SmackDown, where Cargill was attacked by a mystery assailant. Initially, it was believed she was dealing with a legitimate injury that would keep her out of action for at least three months, possibly longer.

However, PWInsider.com later reported that Cargill was not injured and that the angle was purely for storyline purposes. Contradicting this, other outlets have noted that Cargill remains listed on WWE's internal injury report.

In mid-December, Cargill reportedly spent time on vacation with her family. Now, PWInsider.com states that she is back at the WWE Performance Center, marking her third consecutive week training and working in the ring.

At this time, there is no official update on when Cargill will make her return to WWE television.