WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event UK Broadcast Details

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2025

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is set for January 25 and will stream for free on YouTube in the United Kingdom. This two-hour special features Rhea Ripley’s first championship defense against Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s World Championship, confirmed after the January 20 episode of Raw.

The official WWE UK Twitter account announced that viewers in the UK can watch the event at 1 AM GMT. As of now, it’s not listed on Netflix UK. The previous event on December 14 was also available on YouTube.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 21, 2025 08:46AM

 

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #saturday nights main event #snme

