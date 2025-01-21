WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event UK Broadcast Details

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is set for January 25 and will stream for free on YouTube in the United Kingdom. This two-hour special features Rhea Ripley’s first championship defense against Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s World Championship, confirmed after the January 20 episode of Raw.
The official WWE UK Twitter account announced that viewers in the UK can watch the event at 1 AM GMT. As of now, it’s not listed on Netflix UK. The previous event on December 14 was also available on YouTube.
.@RheaRipley_WWE will defend the Women’s World Championship against #NiaJax at #SNME! 👊 🏆— WWE UK (@WWEUK) January 21, 2025
🗓️ January 25th night at 1 AM GMT on WWE’s YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/wPD89WXabl
⚡ Updated WWE Event Cards: Saturday Night’s Main Event, Royal Rumble 2025, & RAW
Following the January 20th episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, here are the updated lineups for several upcoming WWE events: WWE Saturd [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 21, 2025 08:46AM