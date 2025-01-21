WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Updated WWE Event Cards: Saturday Night’s Main Event, Royal Rumble 2025, & RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2025

Following the January 20th episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, here are the updated lineups for several upcoming WWE events:

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (1/25/25):

  • WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso
  • WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax
  • WWE International Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus
  • Contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, moderated by Shawn Michaels.
  • Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE RAW (1/27/25):

  • WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio
  • Logan Paul makes his RAW on Netflix debut.
  • Cody Rhodes appears.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (2/1/25):

  • Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens
  • Men’s Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, 21 more TBA
  • Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Bayley, 28 more TBA

