Updated WWE Event Cards: Saturday Night’s Main Event, Royal Rumble 2025, & RAW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2025
Following the January 20th episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, here are the updated lineups for several upcoming WWE events:
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (1/25/25):
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso
WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax
WWE International Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus
Contract signing between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens, moderated by Shawn Michaels.
Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu
WWE RAW (1/27/25):
WWE World Tag Team Championship Match: War Raiders vs. JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio
Logan Paul makes his RAW on Netflix debut.
Cody Rhodes appears.
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (2/1/25):
Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens
Men’s Royal Rumble Match: John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, 21 more TBA
Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Nia Jax, Bayley, 28 more TBA
