Jordynne Grace's Departure from TNA Wrestling and Move to WWE Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2025

Jordynne Grace is heading to WWE, confirmed by her removal from TNA Wrestling's roster page. WWE sources state she will report to the Performance Centre on January 20, 2025. Grace’s contract with TNA expired shortly after Genesis on January 19, leading to her being ‘WWE bound.’

Grace’s absence from TNA’s roster is evident, with her no longer listed in the J section. Following her match against Tessa Blanchard at TNA Genesis, she received a signed replica Knockouts World Championship belt, expressing her gratitude in a heartfelt Twitter video.

Grace made her WWE debut at the 2024 Royal Rumble and has since appeared multiple times in NXT, paving the way for other TNA stars. This move coincides with a recently announced multi-year partnership between WWE and TNA, aimed at creating crossover opportunities between their programming.

