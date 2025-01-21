TNA Champion Joe Hendry Calls Out John Cena

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

Joe Hendry, the new TNA World Champion, is ready to defend his title against any and all challengers after defeating Nic Nemeth at TNA Genesis on Sunday night. Among the potential opponents Hendry has his eye on is none other than WWE legend John Cena, as the wrestling world adjusts to the unprecedented WWE-TNA partnership.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Hendry shared his desire for a showdown with Cena, who is set to retire this year. When asked who he's keeping in mind as TNA Champion, Hendry named Cena without hesitation.

“John Cena. Let me tell you why. Let’s let it continue. I have done all the things that I thought would be impossible, but in an era where anything can happen. And just before Genesis, Triple H tweeted us, Shawn Michaels tweeted the show, and John Cena, who hadn’t tweeted about it before, posted the TNA logo on his Instagram. What kind of representative would I be for TNA if I didn’t call out John Cena?” Hendry stated.

When the conversation shifted to whether Hendry could hold his own against Cena on the microphone, Hendry didn’t back down.

“1,000% I love it. I love it because John Cena, when he gets that microphone, he tells the truth. And I honestly believe that people haven’t seen what I can truly do on the microphone yet. I feel so comfortable going out there with nothing prepared. And to me, John Cena is in the top echelon of talkers ever in this business. And you know what, if you don’t invite that challenge to even try and step up, then you’re not challenging yourself. You know, I want it. I want to. I know how powerful he is on that microphone, but I just believe that I can hang with John Cena. I believe.”