CM Punk Blasts Hulk Hogan on WWE Raw

CM Punk took aim at Hulk Hogan during the January 20 episode of WWE Raw streaming live on Netflix. This episode is just before the Royal Rumble on February 2. Punk, who is part of the men's Royal Rumble match, discussed various competitors during an interview segment.

Punk claimed he could see himself eliminating John Cena and reminded Roman Reigns of the help he offered at WarGames. Additionally, he couldn't resist targeting Hogan, who won’t participate in the Rumble. Punk referenced the crowd's reaction to Hogan, who was heavily booed during the Raw premiere on January 6.

For a strong crowd reaction, Punk stated: “You can put Hulk Hogan in the Royal Rumble – I’ll throw his dusty ass over the top rope and I’ll kill HulkaMania once and for all.” Hogan’s Real American Beer logos have been featured on the ring mat since Raw's shift to Netflix. Hogan is also scheduled to appear at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in San Antonio, Texas, this Saturday, January 25.