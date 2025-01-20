WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Penta Set to Compete on Tonight's WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 20, 2025

Penta made a stunning WWE in-ring debut during last Monday’s episode of Raw, where he faced Chad Gable in a highly competitive singles match. Penta emerged victorious, showcasing his signature mix of high-flying and hard-hitting offense. Following the match, the former AEW star delivered an impassioned promo that earned widespread praise from fans and critics alike.

WrestleVotes has since reported that Penta is set to compete again on tonight’s episode of Raw. While his opponent has not been revealed, anticipation is high as fans await his next match in WWE.

Here is the confirmed card for tonight’s Raw:

- Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

- Pure Fusion Collective vs. Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kay & Iyo Sky

- The New Day in action

- WWE Hall of Famer John “JBL” Bradshaw Layfield appears

- Jey Uso to appear

- Sami Zayn to address the WWE Universe

- Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria returns to Raw

