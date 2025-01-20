New Orleans Reportedly Frontrunner to Host WWE WrestleMania 42

⚡DISCORD ▪ Facebook ▪ Insta ▪ X ▪ Contact⚡

WrestleMania 41 is just months away, but buzz is already building around the potential host city for WrestleMania 42 in 2024.

According to PWInsider, New Orleans is emerging as the leading candidate to host next year’s grand event. Sources within WWE have reportedly been discussing the possibility for weeks, and the rumor is gaining traction locally in Louisiana. However, Indianapolis is also being considered as a future host city, potentially for WrestleMania in 2027.

The speculation surrounding New Orleans as next year’s WrestleMania host city aligns with recent reports from WrestleVotes. Last week, it was revealed that WWE plans to hold a WrestleMania press event in New Orleans during Super Bowl weekend, mirroring the strategy used in Las Vegas last year before the city was announced as the host for WrestleMania 41.

With the city’s vibrant culture and history of hosting major WWE events, New Orleans appears poised to welcome WrestleMania back, should these reports come to fruition. Stay tuned for official confirmation from WWE.